Mountain Money

Stein Eriksen Lodge's 15th Year Receiving 5-Star Rating

Published May 2, 2022 at 11:12 AM MDT
Jeannie Lambert

Jeannie Lambert shares what it takes for Stein Eriksen Lodge to earn the 2022 Forbes 5-Star Travel Rating for the 15th Straight Year, all on today's Mountain Money.

The Forbes Travel Guide bestowed Stein Eriksen Lodge and The Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge, the only Five-Star Hotel & Spa in the state of Utah, with prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star awards again in 2022. Known for creating unforgettable experiences and providing exceptional guest service, the world-renowned Stein Eriksen Lodge has held the recognition for 15 straight years.

Joining Mountain Money this morning to give insights into how they have sustained this rating is Jeannie Lambert, Director of Marketing and PR for the Stein Collection.

