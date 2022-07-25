Tips for Paying College Tuition
SoFi CFP Brian Walsh provides tips for parents and students looking to pay for college.
Sending kids off to college is a big deal--college is the first step that sets up young adults for a successful future. Parents are excited to have helped pave the way, but are overwhelmed by the tuition bill--it’s a big price tag (and there may be some guilt that they can’t afford the whole amount themselves).
SoFi’s Brian Walsh is here to discuss tips to start planning now for your child’s college education.