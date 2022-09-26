September’s National Workforce Development Month discussed

In today’s competitive job market, labor and talent shortages are among the challenges to finding and retaining the next member of your team. Now more than ever, employers must be creative and better connected to their community resources and partners to confront these challenges.

Wages are not the only way to demonstrate an investment in your team. Nycole Tylka, assistant director for the Workforce Development Division at Utah’s Department of Workforce Services joins us this morning to discuss their efforts and services as part of September’s National Workforce Development Month.

