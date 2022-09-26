© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

September’s National Workforce Development Month discussed

Published September 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM MDT
Nycole Tylka, assistant director for the Workforce Development Division at Utah’s Department of Workforce Services discusses their efforts during September’s National Workforce Development Month.

In today’s competitive job market, labor and talent shortages are among the challenges to finding and retaining the next member of your team. Now more than ever, employers must be creative and better connected to their community resources and partners to confront these challenges.

Wages are not the only way to demonstrate an investment in your team. Nycole Tylka, assistant director for the Workforce Development Division at Utah’s Department of Workforce Services joins us this morning to discuss their efforts and services as part of September’s National Workforce Development Month.

Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
