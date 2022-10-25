There is perhaps no institution more closely associated with the financial wizardry performed on Wall Street than Goldman Sachs. It is the Tiffany’s of investment banks, the firm that young MBAs from the most prestigious business schools in the US and abroad line up to interview with. It prides itself as a paragon of meritocratic capitalism, a place that is successful because it is filled with the best and brightest striving to create positive returns for its clients. And it rewards those hard-working employees with a glittering amount of money.

The story of one woman’s career at Goldman Sachs is laid out in Jamie Fiore Higgins’ new book, Bully Market - My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs. The workplace she describes is one that is not only incredibly demanding in terms of time and pressure, but one that is dominated by a “bro” culture and an atmosphere of misogyny where the reality is far from the protective policies documented on paper.