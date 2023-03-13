© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Rachel Abrams shares 'Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy'

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger GoldmanDoug Wells
Published March 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM MDT
Journalist and author Rachel Abrams speaks with Mountain Money about latest book, "Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy."
Journalist and author Rachel Abrams speaks with Mountain Money about new book, "Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy."

The storyline reads like something out of an HBO series. One plot line involves an aging media titan who is isolated from his family, becomes obsessed with sex and falls under the influence of younger women who try to take advantage of him.

Another involves a powerful media executive who ignores his own vulnerability arising from years of irresponsible behavior by engaging in a bold effort to seize control of a media giant.

But this isn’t tv, it’s the real story of the battle for control of a media empire that included CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Simon and Schuster and Paramount.

Authors James Stewart and Rachel Abrams take us into the boardroom and the bedroom in their new book on Sumner Redstone, Viacom and CBS.

Mountain Money
