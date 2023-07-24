© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

'Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud'

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published July 24, 2023 at 2:09 PM MDT
Ben McKenzie

Mountain Money talks with Ben McKenzie, author of "Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud."

At the height of the pandemic, TV star Ben McKenzie was the perfect mark for cryptocurrency: a dad stuck at home with some cash in his pocket, worried about his family, armed with only the vague notion that people were making heaps of money on something he—despite a degree in economics—didn’t entirely understand. Lured in by the promise of taking power from banks, possibly improving democracy, and sure, a touch of FOMO, McKenzie dove deep into blockchain, Bitcoin and the various other coins and exchanges on which they are traded.

In his book, "Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud," McKenzie enlists the help of journalist Jacob Silverman for a caper and exposé that points in shock to the climactic final days of cryptocurrency now upon us.

Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
