Nick Romeo, journalist and author, talks about his new book "The Alternative: How to Build a Just Economy."

Scores of books have diagnosed the contemporary crisis of capitalism, emphasizing how it has undermined democracy, concentrated wealth, harmed human health and well-being, and ravaged ecosystems around the planet. Such work is important, but focusing exclusively on the nature of the problems risks suggesting that the only viable options are revolution or resignation from the status quo. This book, based on years of reporting for the New Yorker magazine, examines a portfolio of practical solutions to urgent economic problems, from decreasing wealth inequality to addressing the climate crisis and creating meaningful jobs.