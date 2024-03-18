© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

The Boob Bus

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published March 18, 2024 at 3:29 PM MDT

Co-Founder Rena Vanzo wants women to head into The Boob Bus for their annual mammogram, get genetic testing to gauge the risk of breast cancer and other health concerns, treat themselves to cosmetic procedures that can boost their confidence or all of the above. Whether through private parties with besties or state health contracts supporting underserved populations, The Boob Bus’s vision is a world where no woman misses her mammogram.

Joining us this morning to talk more about this business is Rena Vanzo

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow