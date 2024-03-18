Co-Founder Rena Vanzo wants women to head into The Boob Bus for their annual mammogram, get genetic testing to gauge the risk of breast cancer and other health concerns, treat themselves to cosmetic procedures that can boost their confidence or all of the above. Whether through private parties with besties or state health contracts supporting underserved populations, The Boob Bus’s vision is a world where no woman misses her mammogram.

Joining us this morning to talk more about this business is Rena Vanzo

