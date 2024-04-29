© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

How local PR agencies are managing large national corporations

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published April 29, 2024 at 2:50 PM MDT

Park City-based Redhead Marketing & PR was founded in 2010 by Hilary Reiter Azzaretti. Redhead Marketing & PR is a contemporary, boutique agency that specializes in public relations, marketing, and branding. One unique service Redhead Marketing offers is to manage national corporations’ PR in Utah.

Hilary Reiter Azzaretti joins us this morning to share more about this relationship and whether it is common for large corporations to work with local PR agencies.

