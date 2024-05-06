© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

How constitutional law could have denied the worst of the war on drugs

By Alison Kuhlow,
Doug Wells
Published May 6, 2024 at 2:31 PM MDT

The new book by David Pozen, The Constitution of the War on Drugs, shows how constitutional law could have denied the worst excesses of the war on drugs, instead of becoming ever more defined by them. It also offers ideas about how to resist draconian drug policies today. David Pozen is the Charles Keller Beekman Professor of Law at Columbia Law School. Pozen teaches and writes about constitutional law, information law and nonprofit law, among other topics.

Mountain Money
