How the US Treasury worked to crash the Nazi economy

June 6 marks the 80th anniversary of the D Day invasion. We are used to thinking about World War II in physical terms — the strategy and tactics used to marshal personnel and machines to fight the Axis powers.

But there was another kind of war being fought by the United States, one that predated Pearl Harbor. In 1939, the US Department of Treasury began a clandestine effort to undermine the Nazi regime through economic warfare.

Author Graham Moore has written a fictionalized history account of the effort, albeit one that is based on real people and real events.

