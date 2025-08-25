© 2025 KPCW

Everything but the liquor

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published August 25, 2025 at 2:42 PM MDT
The inside of "Mixers and More" store
Mixers and More

Pauline Baykova and Crystal Deskins of Mixers and More talk about their new store on Heber Avenue.

Mixers and More opened in late July and they are hitting it out of the park. Whether it's for cocktails or mocktails, the have your mixers. But as the name states, they have more, olives, onions, wine openers, beer openers, lemons, limes, etc. Our liquor stores in Utah don't carry non-alcoholic items, so Mixers and More fills that void.

Insta: @mixersandmoreUT
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1KeLaYN3TA/

Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
