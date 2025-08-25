Utah filmmaker Rob Diamond's newest film receives state film incentives

The Utah Film Commission has approved six film productions to receive state film incentives, generating an estimated economic impact of $7.1 million and over 400 jobs. One of these films is "Gabriella," a family film by local filmmaker Rob Diamond, who shared insights about the film and his filmmaking journey.

Diamond has been making films in Utah for 25 years and emphasizes the importance of storytelling and building relationships in the industry. He also appreciates the support from the Utah Film Commission and the benefits of local film incentives.

