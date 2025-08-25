© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Utah filmmaker Rob Diamond's newest film receives state film incentives

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published August 25, 2025 at 2:48 PM MDT
A photo of a young girl in her bed being comforted by a parent
Carson McKinnon
Gabriella

The Utah Film Commission has approved six film productions to receive state film incentives, generating an estimated economic impact of $7.1 million and over 400 jobs. One of these films is "Gabriella," a family film by local filmmaker Rob Diamond, who shared insights about the film and his filmmaking journey.

Diamond has been making films in Utah for 25 years and emphasizes the importance of storytelling and building relationships in the industry. He also appreciates the support from the Utah Film Commission and the benefits of local film incentives.

https://robdiamondfilms.com
https://robdiamondagency.com/
@RobDiamondFilms

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman