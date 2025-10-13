© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Behind-the-scenes with Versante at The Peaks

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published October 13, 2025 at 12:41 PM MDT
Versante Hearth and Bar
Versante Hearth + Bar (@versantehearthandbar)
Versante Hearth and Bar

Mountain Money sits down with Chef Casey Savage and Food & Beverage Operations Manager Andrew McKay from Versante, the restaurant at The Peaks Hotel in Park City.

The pair share the latest updates about the restaurant’s status amid ongoing construction, an give an inside look at Versante’s evolving offerings and the passionate team behind its success.

Chef Casey reveals what he learned at Pit Master School and teases some mouthwatering barbecue specialties coming to the menu. Andrew shares the story behind their standout sandwiches and feature dishes during the 'Park City Dine About' event.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman