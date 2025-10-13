Behind-the-scenes with Versante at The Peaks

Mountain Money sits down with Chef Casey Savage and Food & Beverage Operations Manager Andrew McKay from Versante, the restaurant at The Peaks Hotel in Park City.

The pair share the latest updates about the restaurant’s status amid ongoing construction, an give an inside look at Versante’s evolving offerings and the passionate team behind its success.

Chef Casey reveals what he learned at Pit Master School and teases some mouthwatering barbecue specialties coming to the menu. Andrew shares the story behind their standout sandwiches and feature dishes during the 'Park City Dine About' event.