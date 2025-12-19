© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | December 19, 2025

By John Burdick,
Andrea BuchananAmber Borowski JohnsonMitchell ElliottBill Skinner
Published December 19, 2025 at 2:40 PM MST
KPCW

This week, learn how The Wasatch Back is keeping the community fed and happy during the holiday season. Amber Johnson introduces us to the Agnew Family, the ones behind the Christmas Meals initiative that brings together volunteers of all ages to provide meals to those in need.

Then, Andrea Buchanan takes us on a journey with the owners of Indigo Highway, a boutique shop in Kimball Junction that is also donating meals, but by selling candles.

And for this week’s music sesh, the band Freedog previews this weekend's Winter Solstice Experience at the Prospector Theater.

