The Community Campfire | January 9, 2026
- Sit down with Rob Sorensen, Midway’s former scoutmaster, who spent more than a decade turning muddy adventures, busted noses and sticky situations into lessons in courage, creativity and character.
- Head to Park City’s Iron Horse District to meet the women behind Distrikt F—a shapeshifting gathering space where creativity comes to play. From pop-ups and fashion drops to photo ops, book launches and intimate events, it’s a fully modular concept built for connection, expression and commerce.