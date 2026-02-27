The Community Campfire | February 27, 2026
- On this week's The Community Campfire, Andrea brings us a story about Benny McGinnis, the Woodward Park City terrain park builder who climbs into his snowcat “War Pig” and shows how big air jumps are shaped—one careful pass at a time. (3:25)
- Then it’s the Skinny on Sports, featuring a conversation with Park City High School coach Dave Feasler on the Miners program, the season’s biggest moments, and what it takes to build a winning culture in Park City athletics. (15:27)
- And we close the show with musical guest Owen Quincy, who joins the campfire for a live performance and a conversation about his music, songwriting, and ties to the local scene. (31:25)