The Community Campfire | May 15, 2026
- Andrea Buchanan catches up with longtime Park City attorney, rancher and beloved “More Dogs on Main” columnist Tom Clyde, whose wit and storytelling have chronicled the Wasatch Back for nearly four decades and recently retired from 25 years of writing for the Park City Follies. (3:40)
- Amber Johnson introduces us to Ignite Adventure and Wellness, where coach Anna Cox is helping women trade hesitation for confidence on the trails, on skis and beyond. (20:08)
- Coach Skinner joins with highlights from this week in high school sports. (31:20)