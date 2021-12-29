Cross Country Ski Expert Bill Pierce | Dec. 29, 2021
Published December 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM MST
In this episode of The Mountain Life Bill Pierce, one of the nation’s foremost cross country ski experts and General Manager of Solider Hallow Nordic Center joins Lynn and Pete. From the Birkebeiner in Wisconsin and now moving to Soldier Hollow in Midway, Bill has a goal to make Soldier Hollow the top cross country ski destination in the west.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.