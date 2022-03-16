Kelle Cobble and Nina Lynch, Kelle and Nina Coaching - March 16, 2022
Published March 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM MDT
Kelle Cobble and Nina Lynch of Kelle and Nina Coaching join the show to talk about their integrative and unique approach to life coaching. Their coaching methods are evidence-based and rooted in science, and they will show you how to condition your mind like you condition your body, so you can live your best life without anything holding you back.
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.