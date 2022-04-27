What you need to know about Running With Ed
Running With Ed is coming up in May! Time to get your teams together and plan your costume to raise money for education while running the roads and trails of Park City.
It is everyone’s favorite fundraiser, Running with Ed. Costumes, blood flowing, muscles working, communing with friends — but mostly raising money for education, that is The Park City Education Foundation.
Joining The Mountain Life today are Christine Grenney, the volunteer RWE Chair, and Allison Zarkos, volunteer RWE Park City Mountain Grant chair. Both have run in the race for many years, and both are Park City Education Foundation board members.