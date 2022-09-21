© 2022 KPCW

Wise Gals: The Spies Who Built the CIA and Changed the Future of Espionage

Published September 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM MDT
In this episode of The Mountain Life, David and Lynn speak with best-selling author Nathalia Holt who has written a book about five female spies during and after World War II: Wise Gals: The Spies Who Built the CIA and Changed the Future of Espionage.

Nathalia Holt, Ph.D. is the New York Times bestselling author of Rise of the Rocket Girls, The Queens of Animation, and Cured. She has written for numerous publications including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Atlantic, Slate, Popular Science, PBS, and Time.

