First Phone: A Child's Guide to Digital Responsibility, Safety, and Etiquette
Published October 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM MDT
Licensed clinical social worker and parenting expert Catherine Pearlman, who speaks directly to eight- to twelve-year-old children about digital safety in a manner that is playful, engaging, and age-appropriate, She highlights her book on the topic: First Phone: A Child's Guide to Digital Responsibility, Safety, and Etiquette.
