Adrenal fatigue and how it relates to thyroid conditions

Low Energy, insomnia, brain fog, anxiety and burnout have become persistent for many during these last few turbulent years.

With so many shifts in our daily lives, it feels like the new normal is constant fatigue.

In her new book,"Adrenal Transformation Protocol: A 4-Week Plan to Release Stress Symptoms and Go from Surviving to Thriving," Dr. Izabella Wentz tackles this growing problem known as adrenal dysfunction.

Izabella, a clinical pharmacist, is a best-selling author of several books on Hashimoto's disease.