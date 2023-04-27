© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Adrenal fatigue and how it relates to thyroid conditions

By David Wintzer,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 26, 2023 at 11:32 AM MDT
Izabella Wentz credit Ryan Astamendi.jpg
Ryan Astamendi
/

Dr. Izabella Wentz, "The Thyroid Pharmacist," discusses adrenal fatigue and how it relates to thyroid conditions. She presents a four-week protocol in her new book.

Low Energy, insomnia, brain fog, anxiety and burnout have become persistent for many during these last few turbulent years.

With so many shifts in our daily lives, it feels like the new normal is constant fatigue.

In her new book,"Adrenal Transformation Protocol: A 4-Week Plan to Release Stress Symptoms and Go from Surviving to Thriving," Dr. Izabella Wentz tackles this growing problem known as adrenal dysfunction.

Izabella, a clinical pharmacist, is a best-selling author of several books on Hashimoto's disease.

David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
