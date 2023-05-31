Christine Yu is an award-winning journalist focusing on the intersection of sports science and women athletes. In her reporting on elite athletes and talking with experts in the field of sports science, she noticed that even as women have excelled in sports, there's an underlying sense that women and their bodies are an anomaly in the athletic world. Yu realized how little we know about the understanding of the female physiology and sports performance. She joined the show to discuss her new book on the subject, "Up to Speed: The Groundbreaking Science of Women Athletes."

