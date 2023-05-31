© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Groundbreaking science of women athletes

By David Wintzer,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published May 31, 2023 at 2:12 PM MDT
Christine Yu

Christine Yu is an award-winning journalist focusing on the intersection of sports science and women athletes. In her reporting on elite athletes and talking with experts in the field of sports science, she noticed that even as women have excelled in sports, there's an underlying sense that women and their bodies are an anomaly in the athletic world. Yu realized how little we know about the understanding of the female physiology and sports performance. She joined the show to discuss her new book on the subject, "Up to Speed: The Groundbreaking Science of Women Athletes."

