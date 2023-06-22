© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

Discovering the North Pole: Peary or Cook?

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published June 21, 2023 at 10:20 AM MDT
Peter Crosby
/

The race to the North Pole in 1909 was reported by the New York Herald and the New York Times.

The problem? Like much of the media landscape today, the readers of each paper accused the other of “fake news,” though presumably that term didn’t exist in those days.

This daring race was about much more than the two men, Robert Peary and Frederick Cook, who risked life and limb to physically reach the north pole.

Each claimed they were first along with the newspapers that supported and promoted their claims.

Journalist and author Darrell Hartman explores this curiously contemporary topic in his new book, "Battle of Ink and Ice: A Sensational Story of News Barons, North Pole Explorers, and the Making of Modern Media."

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
See stories by David Wintzer