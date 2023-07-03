© 2023 KPCW

What men need to know about a common prostate problem

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published July 3, 2023 at 1:58 PM MDT
Enlargement of the prostate gland is the most common benign condition found in men. Dr. Shivank Bhatia, Chair of Interventional Radiology at UHealth – the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine, talks about treatments.

Here is an alarming statistic: 70% of men over 70 have an enlarged prostate. And 50% of men over 60 have some called BPH, benign prostatic hyperplasia, or in simple terms, have urinary issues like frequent urination or inability to empty the bladder due to the pressure that an enlarged prostate puts on the bladder and urethra. Why do we not talk about this more as a society? Dr. Shivank Bhatia talks about alternatives to extremely invasive solutions (including removal of the prostate), and a very specific alternative has extensively studied.

