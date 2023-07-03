What men need to know about a common prostate problem

Here is an alarming statistic: 70% of men over 70 have an enlarged prostate. And 50% of men over 60 have some called BPH, benign prostatic hyperplasia, or in simple terms, have urinary issues like frequent urination or inability to empty the bladder due to the pressure that an enlarged prostate puts on the bladder and urethra. Why do we not talk about this more as a society? Dr. Shivank Bhatia talks about alternatives to extremely invasive solutions (including removal of the prostate), and a very specific alternative has extensively studied.

