The Mountain Life

Climbing festival coming to the Uintah Mountains

By David Wintzer,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published August 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM MDT

Julia Geisler, Executive director of the Salt Lake Climbers Alliance, joins the program to talk about the annual climbing festival this year in the Uintah Mountains. Plus, Geisler pays tribute to climbing by sharing an exciting announcement.

The Salt Lake Climbers Alliance is a local non-profit advocacy and stewardship organization for the climbing community for the Wasatch Front and Back. Julia Geisler has been the executive director for over a decade and she joins us in the studio to preview the Salt Lake Climbers Alliance Climbing Festival coming up on August 26 and 27 in the Uintahs. They've even got shoes for you to demo!

