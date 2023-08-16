Local music therapist creates personal melodies for birth, life, and death

Music soothes us. It inspires memories. It transports us to times throughout our lives. Kayla Kantor is a certified music therapist. She developed a passion for working with children and families in her work as a music therapist at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. In her six years at the hospital, she specialized in neurological trauma and pediatric palliative care; working with children at the end of life. That led her to create her current business Make Me a Melody.

