The Mountain Life

Local music therapist creates personal melodies for birth, life, and death

Published August 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM MDT

Music soothes us. It inspires memories. It transports us to times throughout our lives. Kayla Kantor is a certified music therapist. She developed a passion for working with children and families in her work as a music therapist at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. In her six years at the hospital, she specialized in neurological trauma and pediatric palliative care; working with children at the end of life. That led her to create her current business Make Me a Melody.

