The Mountain Life

Local mountain bike legend Keegan Swenson on reaching the top of the podium

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM MST
Park City and the Wasatch Back are known for the love of mountain biking and many skilled bikers peddle all over our mountains. So it's a big deal to say that the greatest cyclist to come out of those mountains is our next guest. Keegan Swenson was born and raised in Park City and remains a Summit County resident. He has been on the podium repeatedly in the national and international mountain bike and gravel bike racing scene, with 2023 most likely his banner year. He joins to talk about what makes him go so fast.

The Mountain Life
