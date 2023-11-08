© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life

The uncanny experience of being a twin can tell us more broadly about being human

By David Wintzer,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST

For Helena de Bres, an associate professor of philosophy at Wellesley College, it’s always been clear that when we think about twins, we start thinking philosophically. Which one are you? Can you read each other’s minds? How do you tell yourselves apart? Strangers, loved ones, and even twins themselves are taken in with these and other absurd-seeming questions. Delightfully illustrated by Helena’s own identical twin, Julia de Bres, "How to Be Multiple: The Philosophy of Twins" explores the uncanny experience of twinhood and what it can tell us more broadly about being human.

The Mountain Life
