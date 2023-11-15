© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Autism activist and author Temple Grandin celebrates and explores different kinds of minds

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published November 15, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST

New research suggests that 15-20% of the U.S. population is neurodivergent, yet 60% of us don’t have a good understanding of what thinking and learning differences are. But our next guest does. Dr. Temple Grandin, is the voice on visual thinking. Her memoir "Thinking in Pictures" broke ground on neurodiversity, transforming scientific investigation and public understanding.

We spoke with her last year when her book "Visual Thinking" came out and now, we are pleased that she could join us again to talk about her new book, "Different Kinds of Minds: A Guide to Your Brain," which is a young readers adaptation of 2022’s New York Times bestseller "Visual Thinking."

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
