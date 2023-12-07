New Olympic Sport for 2026 Winter Games Get Uphill Traction in Utah

In 2026, a new winter sport will debut at the Olympic Games in Italy. It’s called SkiMo, short for Ski Mountaineering. Essentially it is both an uphill AND a downhill ski race. It is an organized, competitive version of backcountry skiing or ski touring. It has long been a popular sport in Europe, and now it is gaining a huge following in the US. Joining us from Utah Skimo, is Park City resident Rob Aldrich and John Allison who are the current leaders of this non-profit. Welcome to The Mtn Life.