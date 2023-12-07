© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

New Olympic Sport for 2026 Winter Games Get Uphill Traction in Utah

By David Wintzer,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published December 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST

In 2026, a new winter sport will debut at the Olympic Games in Italy. It’s called SkiMo, short for Ski Mountaineering. Essentially it is both an uphill AND a downhill ski race. It is an organized, competitive version of backcountry skiing or ski touring. It has long been a popular sport in Europe, and now it is gaining a huge following in the US. Joining us from Utah Skimo, is Park City resident Rob Aldrich and John Allison who are the current leaders of this non-profit. Welcome to The Mtn Life.

The Mountain Life
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
See stories by David Wintzer
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek