The art and culture behind tequila, the oldest distilled spirit

“'A Field Guide to Tequila" is for anyone who is at all interested in tequila: what it is, where it is from, how it is made, how to select and taste it, how to continue learning more about it, and how to be a more ethical tequila consumer. At no point in history have more people been drinking tequila, yet it is still the most misunderstood beverage (it is no more likely to give you a hangover than any other!). The Mountain Life welcomes guest, writer, and sociologist Clayton Szczech who moved to Mexico in 2006 and since has become a passionate advocate for tequila. He tells us everything we must know about tequila in his book, "A Field Guide to Tequila."