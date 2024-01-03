© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Charli Mckee explores her backyard in the most extreme of manners

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published January 3, 2024 at 3:44 PM MST

There are people who participate in the well-known races and events such as the Wasatch 100 or the Park City Point to Point. Then some people set other types of goals for themselves...perhaps less famous or sexy. Charli McKee just wanted to explore her backyard...on foot. She became the first person to tag the summit of every peak in her hometown of Salt Lake City. The feat took her 9 months and 21 days. She tells how she did it and why it became a goal for her.

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
