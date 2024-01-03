Gnarly Nutrition isn't just gnarly, it's chock full of science and expertise

There’s a science-based nutrition company in Salt Lake called Gnarly Nutrition. Gnarly exists to create the highest quality sports nutrition products for all levels of performance. As guests Shannon O’Grady, chief science nerd, and John Perry, head of marketing say, it's nutrition that helps push through the failure, amplify grit, and celebrate messy triumphs, They are also now podcasters - hosts of the Gnar Stool Podcast, which aims to challenge the health industry and focus on what really works.