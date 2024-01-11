© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

How the everyday person can develop a sense of everyday adventure in the new year

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published January 10, 2024 at 11:32 AM MST

It’s the new year and that means new beginnings. Locals are accustomed to hearing about World Cup podium finishers, first ascents and descents, and mega athletes doing unimaginable feats. But let’s shift to our own sense of adventure, no matter how big or small. Local resident Melissa Marsted wants to help you choose an adventure a month for 2024. Melissa is a children’s book author, founder of a publishing company, freelance writer, and adventurer. Her adventures may not be everyday, but hearing her talk might inspire us all to create our own for 2024.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
