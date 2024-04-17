'Print ain't dead,' in fact, it's thriving: Mike Rogge builds on Mountain Gazette lore

Jeremy Allen

Writer Dick Dorworth tells the story of the outdoor publication Mountain Gazette like this: Mountain Gazette has been a free-form, free-spirited favorite publication of many literate free-form, free- spirited Westerners since it was born… and he called it the best alternative mountain lifestyle print publication ever seen in America.

The publication thrived in the 60’s and 70’s, then died, then was resurrected from 2000-2012 when it was perhaps gobbled up by the digital age. Mike Rogge purchased and revived the Mountain Gazette. If you know the Mountain Gazette, who know what we are talking about. If not listen to this conversation with Mike Rogge, editor and publisher of the Mountain Gazette. Mike Rogge has worked as a journalist and film producer and began at Ski The East then continued at Powder Magazine, ESPN, Vice Sports, and The Ski Journal. His film production includes short films that have appeared worldwide from the Brooklyn Museum to PBS to Banff Mountain International Film Fest Festival.

https://mountaingazette.com/

