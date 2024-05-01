© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

High Country News: an essential news source for those who care about the West

Published May 1, 2024 at 2:45 PM MDT

We recently spoke with Mike Rogge of the Mountain Gazette as the first in our series on publications of the Mountain West.

The second in our series looks at High Country News, a monthly independent magazine based in Paonia, Colorado, that covers environmental, social, and political issues in the Western United States. From Alaska and the Northern Rockies to the desert Southwest and the Great Plains to the West Coast, HCN is an essential news source for people who care about the West. Greg Hanscom, a Park City native, executive director, and publisher of the High Country News, tells more.

