Stanford neurosurgeon says the practice of manifestation is scientifically proven

Dr. James Doty, a clinical professor of neurosurgery at Stanford University and founder and director of the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education at Stanford, explores self-help in his memoir, "Into the Magic Shop: A Neurosurgeon's Quest to Discover the Mysteries of the Brain." Now he is back with a new book called "Mind Magic: The Neuroscience of Manifestation and How It Changes Everything."

For decades, the practice of manifestation has been widely dismissed as self-involved, materialistic pseudoscience. But Dr. Doty shows how new neuroscientific research proves how manifestation physically alters our brains, brings our dreams to fruition, and lays the groundwork for a better world.