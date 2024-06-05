How 'Dark Calories' are affecting our bodies

One-third of Americans’ caloric intake comes from vegetable oils, but most people don’t know what vegetable oil is or its effect on our bodies. Biochemist turned family physician, Dr. Cate Shanahan, discusses the growing body of scientific evidence that shows why vegetable oils (specifically cottonseed, corn, canola, soybean, sunflower and safflower) are what she calls a public health problem, depleting antioxidants and causing the cellular damage that underlies many chronic diseases.

She explores the topic in her new book, "Dark Calories: How Vegetable Oils Destroy Our Health and How We Can Get It Back."