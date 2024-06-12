© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Reading other people accurately involves a finely tuned ability to judge and good perceptivity

Lynn Ware Peek,
Jay Burke
Published June 12, 2024 at 3:31 PM MDT

Psychologist Dr. Richard Davis says, “It’s helpful to know if a person is angry; it’s much more meaningful to know if they’re an angry person.” As a sports and organizational psychologist he helps all four major pro sport leagues plus the world’s biggest companies judge the personality of a potential athlete, employee, or CEO to decide if they’re the right fit for a team or organization, regardless of their skills, talents, background and resume. It’s all about the ability to decipher how people are so we make the right decisions about maybe bringing them into our realm of business, relationship or even family. Dr. Richard Davis discusses this and his new book "Good Judgment: Making Better Business Decisions with the Science of Personality."

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Jay Burke
Co-host of The Mountain Life
