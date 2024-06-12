Reading other people accurately involves a finely tuned ability to judge and good perceptivity

Psychologist Dr. Richard Davis says, “It’s helpful to know if a person is angry; it’s much more meaningful to know if they’re an angry person.” As a sports and organizational psychologist he helps all four major pro sport leagues plus the world’s biggest companies judge the personality of a potential athlete, employee, or CEO to decide if they’re the right fit for a team or organization, regardless of their skills, talents, background and resume. It’s all about the ability to decipher how people are so we make the right decisions about maybe bringing them into our realm of business, relationship or even family. Dr. Richard Davis discusses this and his new book "Good Judgment: Making Better Business Decisions with the Science of Personality."