Nature experiences help balance mental health

Jarod K. Anderson is a writer, poet, podcaster and someone who has made his musings about living with depression very public.

Anderson believes treatment can be found in the woods, literally, and provides tools to treat nature as medicine.

You think you love a great blue heron flying across a body of water? Well, Jarod Anderson loves it more than all of us and he will help you see it in a way that calms, soothes, inspires and balances your mental state.

Anderson explains more in his new book, "Something in the Woods Loves You."

Find out more about Anderson's work in the links below:

