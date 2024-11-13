© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

Generation M: Living well in perimenopause and menopause

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published November 13, 2024 at 2:11 PM MST
Photo of Dr. Jessica Shepherd
"Generation M" book cover

What is Generation M, and is it really a thing?

Women in their late 30's through 60's will likely agree that "Generation Menopause," is a thing.

Our conversation with Dr. Jessica Shepherd, an OB/GYN and menopause expert, focuses on how women have been historically misled or silenced about their symptoms of perimenopause and menopause.

Dr. Shepherd is the chief medical officer of the company called “Hers” — online health and wellness services for women — and the author of "Generation M: Living Well in Perimenopause and Menopause."

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek