What is Generation M, and is it really a thing?

Women in their late 30's through 60's will likely agree that "Generation Menopause," is a thing.

Our conversation with Dr. Jessica Shepherd, an OB/GYN and menopause expert, focuses on how women have been historically misled or silenced about their symptoms of perimenopause and menopause.

Dr. Shepherd is the chief medical officer of the company called “Hers” — online health and wellness services for women — and the author of "Generation M: Living Well in Perimenopause and Menopause."

