© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

The five pillars of enhancing your gut and optimizing your cognitive health

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published November 20, 2024 at 11:57 AM MST
A picture of Dr. Partha Nandi
Dr. Partha Nandi

Dr. Partha Nandi specializes in gastroenterology and internal medicine. He explains in a no-nonsense and very approachable manner the intricate connection between the gut and the brain.

Dr. Nandi, an international health advocate, keynote speaker and media expert, combines Eastern and Western techniques and philosophies in his approach to health and wellness .

He is also the host of The Dr. Nandi Show, which has millions of viewers worldwide. Dr. Nandi discusses his book, "Heal Your Gut, Save Your Brain: The Five Pillars of Enhancing Your Gut and Optimizing Your Cognitive Health."

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek