Dr. Partha Nandi specializes in gastroenterology and internal medicine. He explains in a no-nonsense and very approachable manner the intricate connection between the gut and the brain.

Dr. Nandi, an international health advocate, keynote speaker and media expert, combines Eastern and Western techniques and philosophies in his approach to health and wellness .

He is also the host of The Dr. Nandi Show, which has millions of viewers worldwide. Dr. Nandi discusses his book, "Heal Your Gut, Save Your Brain: The Five Pillars of Enhancing Your Gut and Optimizing Your Cognitive Health."