Who knew? Why pelvic floor health and wellness is key

Pelvic floor issues are common, but perhaps we just accept them because we don’t often talk about them. Dr. Kristina Hanson, DPT, is a Park City resident and Uplift Pelvic Health & Wellness founder. She joins to talk about helping you regain confidence in your body to return to the activities you love with fewer symptoms and pain, and greater strength, and the support you need to fully heal. And what are we healing from? Bladder leakage, pelvic pain, pregnancy and postpartum pelvic recovery and more.