The hunt for the "holy grail" of healthy aging has existed for hundreds of years, and Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson may be its most unlikely champion.

As a veterinary epidemiologist, she was recruited by the US Navy to lead a clinical research program to improve the health of Navy dolphins. Using advanced biotechnology to study the healthiest aging dolphins, she discovered a saturated fat that can potentially expand both the health span and lifespan in long-lived mammals.

Dr. Venn-Watson shares these amazing new details in her book, "The Longevity Nutrient: The Unexpected Fat That Holds the Key to Healthy Aging."