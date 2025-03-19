© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

The unexpected fat that holds the key to healthy aging

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published March 19, 2025 at 12:39 PM MDT
Book cover for "The Longevity Nutrient" by Stephanie Venn-Watson

The hunt for the "holy grail" of healthy aging has existed for hundreds of years, and Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson may be its most unlikely champion.

As a veterinary epidemiologist, she was recruited by the US Navy to lead a clinical research program to improve the health of Navy dolphins. Using advanced biotechnology to study the healthiest aging dolphins, she discovered a saturated fat that can potentially expand both the health span and lifespan in long-lived mammals.

Dr. Venn-Watson shares these amazing new details in her book, "The Longevity Nutrient: The Unexpected Fat That Holds the Key to Healthy Aging."

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
