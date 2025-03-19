© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

What makes Snowbasin a highly rated legacy ski resort

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published March 19, 2025 at 12:45 PM MDT
Photo of Davy Ratchford
Photo of Davy Ratchford at Snowbasin

General Manager of Snowbasin and COO of Grand America Hotels and Resorts Davy Ratchford tells how, since joining Snowbasin in 2018, he has led the resort through a period of transformative business improvement with major capital investments including new chairlifts, stunning new dining with banquet venues, improved resort access and expanded parking.

Under his leadership, Snowbasin has gained national recognition and was recently ranked the No. 1 resort in North America by USA Today, Outside Magazine and SKI Magazine.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
