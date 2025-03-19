What makes Snowbasin a highly rated legacy ski resort

General Manager of Snowbasin and COO of Grand America Hotels and Resorts Davy Ratchford tells how, since joining Snowbasin in 2018, he has led the resort through a period of transformative business improvement with major capital investments including new chairlifts, stunning new dining with banquet venues, improved resort access and expanded parking.

Under his leadership, Snowbasin has gained national recognition and was recently ranked the No. 1 resort in North America by USA Today, Outside Magazine and SKI Magazine.