© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

The single most important social skill: Validation

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 16, 2025 at 5:16 PM MDT
Photo of Dr. Caroline Fleck
Caroline C. Fleck

Dr. Caroline Fleck, Stanford professor and Dialectical Behavior Therapy practitioner, says that validation may be the single most important social skill that we have in her new book, "Validation: How the Skill Set That Revolutionized Psychology Will Transform Your Relationships, Increase Your Influence, and Change Your Life."

But what is validation? Giving validation is communicating acceptance and belonging to others. What validating others is not (necessarily): giving approval, praising, agreeing with them.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek