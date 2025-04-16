The single most important social skill: Validation

Dr. Caroline Fleck, Stanford professor and Dialectical Behavior Therapy practitioner, says that validation may be the single most important social skill that we have in her new book, "Validation: How the Skill Set That Revolutionized Psychology Will Transform Your Relationships, Increase Your Influence, and Change Your Life."

But what is validation? Giving validation is communicating acceptance and belonging to others. What validating others is not (necessarily): giving approval, praising, agreeing with them.