© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Local entrepreneur addresses youth digital wellness

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 25, 2025 at 12:55 PM MDT
Photo of Bryce Baker

Social media and the digital world affect all our lives profoundly. Even as we utter that it affects us negatively, we look at our phones to check…something… Bryce Baker, co-founder of Amico Health, grew up in Park City and maintains close ties to the community.

Amico Health addresses the impact of social media on youth mental health. Inspired by the digital effects of the digital world and social media on specifically youth, Amico Health aims to empower students, parents and educators with tools to navigate digital spaces safely.

Bryce Baker joins The Mountain Life as part of the monthly feature called "Resilient Youth," brought to you in part by Live Like Sam.

Instagram: @amicohealth
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bryceabaker/

Amico Official Logo

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek