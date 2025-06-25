Local entrepreneur addresses youth digital wellness

Social media and the digital world affect all our lives profoundly. Even as we utter that it affects us negatively, we look at our phones to check…something… Bryce Baker, co-founder of Amico Health, grew up in Park City and maintains close ties to the community.

Amico Health addresses the impact of social media on youth mental health. Inspired by the digital effects of the digital world and social media on specifically youth, Amico Health aims to empower students, parents and educators with tools to navigate digital spaces safely.

Bryce Baker joins The Mountain Life as part of the monthly feature called "Resilient Youth," brought to you in part by Live Like Sam.

Instagram: @amicohealth

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bryceabaker/